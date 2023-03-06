US Congress urges Pentagon to fix errors on Korean War memorial wall

The names of US Marines killed in the Korean War were among the more than 43,000 names added during the dedication of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance in Washington, D.C., July 27, 2022.(Photo - US Department of Defense)

The US Congress has urged the US Defense Department to take immediate measures to fix more than 1,000 errors on the Washington memorial wall erected to remember service members and Korean augmentees killed during the Korean War.

Six bipartisan lawmakers, including chair of the House Committee on Armed Services Mike Rogers, on March 2 sent a letter to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

“We find these errors deeply concerning and write to seek accountability on how the Remembrance Wall’s glaring flaws went unnoticed until post-construction,” the letter to Austin read.

The Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, was unveiled to the public on July 27 last year, marking the anniversary of the armistice agreement that brought a cessation to the three-year Korean War.

The Defense Department in January conceded there were inaccuracies on the Wall of Remembrance that features names of more than 36,000 American service members and more than 7,000 Korean augmentees who died in theater during the 1950-53 Korean War. It pledged to correct the mistakes in coordination with the Interior Department, explaining that the US military had reviewed every name on the Korean War Casualty List before engraving the wall.

The Pentagon apology came after Edward Barker and Hal Barker, who spent decades researching the Korean War and operate an online repository of information about the war, first pointed out that the wall contains more than 1,000 spelling errors. The names of 245 late service members who were unrelated to the war were included, and around 500 names that should have been featured on the wall were not inscribed.

To rectify the mistakes, Democrats and Republicans publicly called for the Defense Department to set up a briefing with the related Congress committees no later than March 23.

“Errors of this magnitude should not have made it past the initial blueprints, much less carved into stone, and certainly not erected and unveiled to the public,” the March 2 letter read.

“We must take the necessary steps to correct the issue, find the communication and research flaws that caused the errors, and ensure such errors are never repeated.”

The Defense Department was also asked to describe all the errors or inaccuracies made and lay out plans to provide a revised list of names for the corrected inscription.

South Korea’s Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs -- which funded around 98 percent of the construction budget -- was unable to immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a separate statement, the nonprofit Association of the United States Army said correcting errors and omissions would likely require partial demolition and reconstruction of the wall. It also urged the Pentagon to respond to Congress’ request and to share updates by the end of March.