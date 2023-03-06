Blackpink's Jisoo to make solo debut on March 31

Jisoo of Blackpink is set to make her solo debut on March 31, the last member of the four-piece to come out solo.

YG Entertainment, the agency behind Blackpink, on Monday dropped a poster announcing Jisoo's debut as an individual musician. On the poster, a bright red cloth lies crumpled on a grassy field that extends into the distance under a blue sky. At the top of the image reads the words "Jisoo Coming Soon."

While not much has been unveiled about Jisoo's solo material, YG had previously announced that Jisoo was nearing the end of shooting her music video. In a statement released to the press on Feb. 21, YG had hinted that Jisoo's solo project would be a blockbuster of unprecedented scale.

"We're currently shooting Jisoo's solo music video entirely overseas under the utmost confidentiality," the agency had said in the statement, adding, "We've put in the largest production budget among all Blackpink videos (into Jisoo's video), so it will be worth looking forward to."