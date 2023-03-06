Blackpink's Jisoo to make solo debut on March 31

Jisoo of Blackpink is set to make her solo debut on March 31, the last member of the four-piece to come out solo.
YG Entertainment, the agency behind Blackpink, on Monday dropped a poster announcing Jisoo's debut as an individual musician. On the poster, a bright red cloth lies crumpled on a grassy field that extends into the distance under a blue sky. At the top of the image reads the words "Jisoo Coming Soon."
While not much has been unveiled about Jisoo's solo material, YG had previously announced that Jisoo was nearing the end of shooting her music video. In a statement released to the press on Feb. 21, YG had hinted that Jisoo's solo project would be a blockbuster of unprecedented scale.
"We're currently shooting Jisoo's solo music video entirely overseas under the utmost confidentiality," the agency had said in the statement, adding, "We've put in the largest production budget among all Blackpink videos (into Jisoo's video), so it will be worth looking forward to."
The lead vocalist of Blackpink, Jisoo debuted in 2016 as part of the multinational K-pop band Blackpink.
She is the last member in the group to strike out on her own. Jennie marked the start in November 2018 with her megahit debut single "Solo." Rose came next in March 2021 with the two-track single "R," fronted by the English titular track "On the Ground." The act's Thai member, Lisa, swept the charts in September the same year with her solo debut single "Lalisa."
Jisoo has been preparing for her solo debut while traveling around the world with the group for the "Born Pink" tour that ends in June. Kicking off in Seoul in October, the tour has taken them around North America and Europe and they are now making the rounds in Asia.
Later this year, the group will be the first K-pop act to headline at two major music festivals. In April, the quartet will take the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the US, and in July it will perform at the British Summer Time festival in London.