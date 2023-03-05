 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

Samsung Bioepis launches Lucentis biosimilar in Canada, Germany

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Mar 5, 2023 - 15:59       Updated : Mar 5, 2023 - 15:59
Samsung Bioepis building in Songdo, Incheon (Samsung Bioepis)
Samsung Bioepis building in Songdo, Incheon (Samsung Bioepis)

South Korean biotech firm Samsung Bioepis is expanding into the global market with SB11, a biosimilar drug used to treat ophthalmologic diseases such as macular degeneration.

According to industry sources on Sunday, SB11 was introduced to the Canadian market last Wednesday through its partner company Biogen, following an earlier launch in Germany on Feb. 23.

SB11 references Lucentis, a drug developed by global pharmaceutical company Genentech. It received sales approval in Europe and the US under the name Byooviz and in Korea as Ameliv.

After the launch of the biosimilar in the US last June, Samsung Bioepis pulled in a total of $4.3 million in sales in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, on its home turf, the company entered a marketing partnership with Samil Pharmaceutical and launched the product last January.

In order to expand patient accessibility, the maximum price limit for the product was decreased by 24 percent from 460,000 won ($353) to 350,000 won in agreement with its partner firm, the company said.

Bioepis plans to gradually bring SB11 to North American and European markets. Specific launch dates are different for each country according to the licensing contract that it co-signed with Genentech, the company explained.

It added that it is currently preparing to request global sales approval for another biosimilar, Eylea, that will likewise be used for treating ophthalmologic conditions.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114