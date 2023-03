SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (left), who doubles as chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, talks with Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at her office in Copenhagen, Friday, as he delivers President Yoon Suk Yeol’s personal letter asking for the European country’s support for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. Chey has wrapped up his weeklong trip to Spain, Portugal and Denmark as a presidential special envoy.

