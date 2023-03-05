 Back To Top
National

Nat'l security adviser says will discuss timing of Yoon's visit to US

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 5, 2023 - 11:15       Updated : Mar 5, 2023 - 11:15
National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han (left) speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Sunday, ahead of his visit to Washington. (Yonhap)
National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han (left) speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Sunday, ahead of his visit to Washington. (Yonhap)

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han said Sunday he plans to finalize the timing and level of President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming visit to Washington when he meets with officials in the US capital this week.

Kim made the remark to reporters at Incheon International Airport before departing for Washington on a five-day trip that will include meetings with US government officials and academics on issues related to North Korea and global and economic security.

"I plan to meet with my counterpart -- the White House national security adviser -- and US foreign policy and security officials to discuss detailed ways to turn the South Korea-US alliance into a stronger alliance in action," Kim said, noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the alliance.

On Yoon's expected visit to Washington in April, he said, "I plan to finalize the timing and level of the visit while I'm there."

Kim said his meetings in Washington will also address South Korean businesses' concerns about the US Chips and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act.

When asked if the two sides will discuss South Korea-Japan negotiations on settling the issue of compensation for Korean wartime forced labor victims, Kim said the subject is not a matter of discussion between Seoul and Washington but could have implications for trilateral cooperation on security and other issues. (Yonhap)

