[Weekender] Why soju price hikes are causing Koreans so much anguish

Rumors of soju price hikes have stirred public disquiet over the past couple of weeks here, intensifying to the extent that the government decided to intervene in the market.

The fuss temporarily ended after Hite Jinro, the country’s largest soju maker, officially announced that it was not planning on any price hikes.

“I felt bitter when I heard about possible price hikes in soju, which seemed to hold out well, while everything else is getting more expensive,” said Kim, a 29-year-old Seoulite.

“It used to be around 15,000 won ($11.43) for five bottles of soju (at restaurants), but now it has been almost doubled. People who have been drinking soju for a long time might feel the huge difference,” said Lee, a 40-years-old who lives in Gyeonggi Province.

The public in South Korea has been sensitive to price increases in soju, not just because it is the most widely consumed alcoholic beverage, but also because, as the cheapest option, it has been branded as a working-class drink.

But soju was not always a cheap option. Traditionally, soju was a beverage that most people could not afford due to the large amount of rice required to make it.

The soju products that most people consume nowadays -- known sometimes as diluted soju because it is mixed with water and has a relatively low alcohol content -- became popular during the 1960s, under Park Chung-hee’s military regime, according to Im Jeong-bin, Agricultural and Resource Economics professor at Seoul National University.

“Traditional soju is made with rice. But, because the country suffered from a rice shortage during the 1960s, the government banned rice-based soju and makgeolli production,” Im said.

The ban on rice-based liquor production was part of the Grain Management Act that was enacted in 1965. “The Grain Management Act was the government’s price-control measure. Keeping prices down for rice, the country’s staple grain, was important for the country to keep labor cheap, which helped the (economy) grow fast.

Soju products that use potato as the main ingredient -- current formulations mainly use tapioca -- were introduced in the market to replace traditional soju. They became popular thanks to their cheap prices.