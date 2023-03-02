[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul marks International Women's Day Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is set to celebrate International Women's Day with special promotions. On March 8, the first 100 female diners at the Italian restaurant Boccalino will receive a Rosso Valentino lipstick as a gift from Valentino Beauty. Female guests checking in on March 8 will receive a special card, a rose and a gift set worth 63,000 won, including cream and peeling pads from cosmetics brand L’LOVE. For inquiries, call (02) 6388-5000.

Flavors at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul unveils spring dishes Flavors, JW Marriott Hotel Seoul's buffet restaurant, has launched a menu that features 14 seasonal dishes created by the hotel's culinary team. Highlights include charcoal-grilled pork with wild chives, rice porridge made from ginkgo nuts and milk, sauteed abalone, Korean mung bean jelly salad "tangpyeongchae" and more. Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot wines are also offered. The spring menu will be served until the end of March. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6268.

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents romantic dinner package Fairmont Ambassador Seoul hotel presents "Romantic Proposal," a dinner promotion for couples at Mariposa, a modern European restaurant. The package features a five-course dinner and Champagne served with a backdrop of Seoul nighttime views. The atmosphere is elevated with a romantic table setting of candles and flowers with a bouquet as a gift. The course also includes a bottle of red wine and a whole cake, with customized lettering on the final dessert course plate and a Polaroid photo service upon request. Mariposa is open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The promotion is priced at 800,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 3395-6000.

Paradise City Hotel presents special Italian course menu Italian restaurant La Scala at Paradise City Hotel, located in Incheon, unveils a new course menu. An Italian amuse bouche starts the meal with a choice of grilled flatfish or lobster Gragnano spaghetti as the main dish. Italian-style desserts will also be served. Japanese fine dining restaurant Raku will be serving seasonal cherry blossom drinks created by the hotel's chef. At the Lounge Paradise, fresh strawberry yogurt smoothies, gold kiwiade and blue mallow tea will be available. For inquiries, call (051) 742-2121.