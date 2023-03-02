 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Mar 3, 2023 - 09:01       Updated : Mar 3, 2023 - 09:01

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul marks International Women's Day

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is set to celebrate International Women's Day with special promotions.

On March 8, the first 100 female diners at the Italian restaurant Boccalino will receive a Rosso Valentino lipstick as a gift from Valentino Beauty.

Female guests checking in on March 8 will receive a special card, a rose and a gift set worth 63,000 won, including cream and peeling pads from cosmetics brand L’LOVE. For inquiries, call (02) 6388-5000.

Flavors at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul unveils spring dishes

Flavors, JW Marriott Hotel Seoul's buffet restaurant, has launched a menu that features 14 seasonal dishes created by the hotel's culinary team.

Highlights include charcoal-grilled pork with wild chives, rice porridge made from ginkgo nuts and milk, sauteed abalone, Korean mung bean jelly salad "tangpyeongchae" and more.

Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot wines are also offered.

The spring menu will be served until the end of March. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6268.

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents romantic dinner package

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul hotel presents "Romantic Proposal," a dinner promotion for couples at Mariposa, a modern European restaurant.

The package features a five-course dinner and Champagne served with a backdrop of Seoul nighttime views. The atmosphere is elevated with a romantic table setting of candles and flowers with a bouquet as a gift. The course also includes a bottle of red wine and a whole cake, with customized lettering on the final dessert course plate and a Polaroid photo service upon request.

Mariposa is open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The promotion is priced at 800,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 3395-6000.

Paradise City Hotel presents special Italian course menu

Italian restaurant La Scala at Paradise City Hotel, located in Incheon, unveils a new course menu.

An Italian amuse bouche starts the meal with a choice of grilled flatfish or lobster Gragnano spaghetti as the main dish. Italian-style desserts will also be served.

Japanese fine dining restaurant Raku will be serving seasonal cherry blossom drinks created by the hotel's chef. At the Lounge Paradise, fresh strawberry yogurt smoothies, gold kiwiade and blue mallow tea will be available. For inquiries, call (051) 742-2121.

Courtyard Seoul Botanic Park opens new rooftop dining bar

Courtyard Seoul Botanic Park, located in western Seoul, has launched a new rooftop dining bar called Vinyard 15.

The new bar features an outdoor terrace and private rooms where the guests can enjoy the view of Seoul Botanic Park.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, Vinyard 15 is turned into a brunch cafe.

Dinner menu items will be served starting 5:30 p.m., including grilled meat and fish plates to pair with wine and other alcoholic beverages.

Vinyard 15 closes at 1 a.m. For inquires, call (02) 6946-7000.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
