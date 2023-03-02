[KH Explains] Renault Korea may lose ground under reshaped Renault-Nissan alliance

Last month, auto giants Renault and Nissan announced that they were reshaping their decades-old strategic alliance, calling Europe a top priority market in its renewed green push in the region.

With an Asia strategy missing in the landmark deal, experts here warn that as an export base, Renault Korea Motors could be downgraded to a limited number of cars.

Decades-old alliance reshaped

On Feb. 6, the French carmaker and its Japanese partner unveiled their plans to adjust their imbalanced partnership, pinning hopes to create a strong foothold in the burgeoning global electric vehicles market as a single, cohesive company.

Renault announced it will reduce its stake in Nissan from 43 percent to 15 percent, matching the 15 percent stake Nissan holds in its partner. As part of a quid pro quo, Nissan committed to buying a stake of up to 15 percent in Ampere, Renault’s EV unit. Mitsubishi Motors, who joined the alliance in 2016, also hinted it could take a stake in Ampere.

The new agreement would be carried out for an initial period of 15 years, extending the partnership that has been in place since 1999.

“We can now operate like a normal company, like any other company, that has a cross-shareholding participation,” said Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo during a press conference in London, joined together with CEOs of Nissan and Mitsubishi.

While the three carmakers agreed on multiple business items including expansion to Latin America and India, they pinpointed Europe’s burgeoning EV market as the top priority of their rebooted alliance.

Nissan is considered to have pioneered a battery-powered EV, launching the Leaf compact in Europe in 2011. As the first Europe-based manufacturer to offer a fully electric car, Renault rolled out its iconic Zoe EV a year later.

But due to managerial stagnation mostly rooted in a lopsided partnership, both lost the first mover momentum after 2018, challenged by Tesla and other carmakers. During the January-October period in 2022, Zoe ranked 12th place, while Leaf failed to make the list of top 20 bestselling cars in Europe, according to data from the European Commission.

Renault said that the Ampere, its EV spinoff unit, will be at the forefront in switching its China-dependent EV supply chain into a network based in Europe. Under the plan, it aims to make Europe take up almost 80 percent of its EV value chain by 2030 from the current 30 percent.

No place for Renault Korea

The highly publicized announcement comes as Renault Korea, the Korean unit of the French carmaker, has long struggled to secure its footing with no new car launches since 2020.

“We are on separate terms with Renault in creating business plans. At the moment, we have little information on Renault’s blueprint for us,” a company official said on condition of anonymity when asked about the Korean unit’s role in the parent company’s new strategy.

Among last year’s car sales of 169,641 vehicles, 117,020 were for exports and almost 85 percent were headed to Europe.

“It is only logical the French carmaker will be focusing on its home turf -- mainland Europe. In the meantime, countries such as Korea might not be in Renault’s big picture to boost its EV business,” said Park Cheol-wan, an automotive engineering professor at Seojeong University.

Park added that not only does Renault Korea have no research and development capability, it has also frequently been exposed to labor-management conflicts, leaving its strategic importance on the wane.

Kim Pil-su, a car engineering professor at Daelim University, echoed the view and said, “Why would Renault let the Korean unit produce its upcoming EVs when other global carmakers even take the production volume of clean cars developed here back to their headquarters?”

Park referred to GM’s Chevrolet Volt, a plug-in hybrid EV, that was originally developed by GM Korea. Although the car model uses batteries and other components mostly manufactured by Korean suppliers, it is produced in the US and exported back to Korea and other countries.

Facing the critical juncture for the decarbonization of transportation, Renault Korea is pinning high hopes to secure EV production volume.

Next year, it will launch a medium-sized hybrid SUV with China-based Geely Motors, which will use Volvo’s EV platform. After the Chinese auto giant became the second-largest shareholder of the Korean unit, it vowed to set up a joint venture with Renault to develop “hybrid and highly efficient internal combustion engine powertrains” in 2022.

But Renault’s rejigged alliance with Nissan, who has been reluctant on the French carmaker’s business tie-up with Geely due to concerns over sharing technology transfers, might not accelerate the Korean unit’s EV business drive, sources said.

“In the long term, hybrid EVs are likely to be phased out and battery-powered EVs will become the dominant form of green transportation,” said Park, the professor. “Renault is expected to go all out on Ampere with Nissan. That might leave little room for Geely and Renault Korea to produce separate EV lineups.”