KORAIL staff punished for looking up BTS RM’s personal info

A staff of Korea Railroad is facing disciplinary action after looking up BTS member RM’s booking details and personal information such as his address and mobile phone number from the KORAIL system. RM responded to the news with an emoji of smiling eyes with a semicolon, denoting polite embarrassment.

The railway operator said it conducted an internal inspection upon receiving a report that a worker in the IT department told a fellow employee that she or he had checked RM’s booking details, and saw him in person.

The employee was found to have looked into RM’s personal and train ticket reservation info 18 times since 2019, and it has not been confirmed whether the person leaked the findings to others.