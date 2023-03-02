 Back To Top
National

KORAIL staff punished for looking up BTS RM’s personal info

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Mar 2, 2023 - 11:39       Updated : Mar 2, 2023 - 12:54

A staff of Korea Railroad is facing disciplinary action after looking up BTS member RM’s booking details and personal information such as his address and mobile phone number from the KORAIL system. RM responded to the news with an emoji of smiling eyes with a semicolon, denoting polite embarrassment.

The railway operator said it conducted an internal inspection upon receiving a report that a worker in the IT department told a fellow employee that she or he had checked RM’s booking details, and saw him in person.

The employee was found to have looked into RM’s personal and train ticket reservation info 18 times since 2019, and it has not been confirmed whether the person leaked the findings to others.

A photo from RM's Instagram account
A photo from RM's Instagram account

The employee reportedly claimed to have done it out of personal curiosity as a fan of RM.

The employee was also found to have looked up the personal information of a male KORAIL employee who became famous after appearing on a television show.

KORAIL removed the worker from her or his position and is taking steps toward disciplinary action. The company also said it has made changes to the system so that now, should an employee seek to view anyone’s personal details, they will have to provide a suitable reason.

RM, also known to be an avid art collector who often shares photos of himself traveling by train to visit galleries, shared a screenshot of the news on his Instagram, accompanied by a single emoticon denoting his polite embarrassment.



By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
