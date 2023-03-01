Playing with irony, Lee Won-woo's dad jokes are turned into art

An installation view of “Wonwoo Lee: Your Beautiful Future” at PKM Gallery in Seoul (courtesy of the gallery)

When life doesn't turn out the way you expect, you might actually end up laughing about it all, having been pleasantly surprised by the outcome. Lee Won-woo is an artist who captures this sentiment in his work, playing with irony and poking fun at life with his art in a lighthearted and humorous way.

“I think I enjoy seeking out the funny aspects of things,” Lee said, gesturing as if digging into something with his index finger while talking with reporters Tuesday at the PKM Gallery where his solo exhibition, “Wonwoo Lee: Your Beautiful Future,” is being held.

When asked if his acquaintances often tell him that he has a good sense of humor -- like his work -- he jokingly answered yes, adding that his humor mostly consists of “ajeossi gags (middle-aged men’s humor),” or dad jokes.