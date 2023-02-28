 Back To Top
Business

Siita's plastic decomposition tech wins UN's sustianbility recognition

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Mar 2, 2023 - 10:00       Updated : Mar 2, 2023 - 10:34
The website of Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network hosted by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (Siita)
The website of Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network hosted by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (Siita)

South Korean vegan cosmetics brand Siita said Thursday that it has been recognized as one of the first zero waste companies globally by a sustainable fashion and lifestyle platform affiliated with the United Nations.

The Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network is an UN-hosted online platform for industry stakeholders, NGOs, and governments to seek collaborations and report progress for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Siita was introduced as one of the model cases that have introduced eco-friendly innovations in the fashion and lifestyle sector.

“Siitta is the only company in the world that decomposes products made of plastic. All Siita products are fully decomposed and return to nature,” the platform said.

This is the first time that a South Korean company has won recognition from the platform, Siita said.

The platform especially highlighted Siita’s own plastic decomposition system.

The company collects all product containers that are made of biodegradable plastic to make them into compostable plastic.

Compared to existing facilities using microorganisms, the technology lowers the costs, while the processing period which usually takes about six months is also cut in half.

The compostable plastic is supplied to neighboring farmhouses, a win-win between the company and the local community.

Bloomberg and IBTimes described Siita’s technology as having “changed the paradigm for solving environmental problems.” Vogue Korea even referred to the company as “the Apple of cosmetics.”

“It is a great honor to be named as a model case for sustainability,” said a Siita official. “We will continue to offer eco-friendly solutions and to invest in sustainability under our goal of ‘keeping Earth alive.'"



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
