Media artist Kim Hee-cheon wins 20th Hermes Foundation Missulsang

Media artist Kim Hee-cheon has won the 20th Hermes Foundation Missulsang, Hermes Korea announced Monday.

The foundation awards a rising Korean artist every two years to support their artistic career, offering a solo exhibition at the nonprofit Atelier Hermes gallery in Seoul located at the building of the luxury brand’s flagship store.

“Kim Hee-cheon’s work deals with some of the most challenging and urgent questions of our age of digital domination, especially the questions of the restructuring of human physicality, emotion, memory, imagination and, eventually, self-identification," the jury review noted. "Ultimately, Kim's work reveals that our existence is infinitely swinging between the real and the virtual, between hope and uncertainty, and, finally between pleasure and danger.”