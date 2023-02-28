[Graphic News] S. Korea’s fisheries output down 6% in 2022

South Korea’s fisheries output moved down 6 percent from a year earlier in 2022, data showed, primarily due to a fall in the production of anchovies, hairtail and squid.

Total fisheries output amounted to 3.6 million tons last year, down from 3.83 million tons tallied in 2021, according to Statistics Korea.

The statistics agency attributed the overall decrease to the fall in output from the aquaculture, littoral and deep-sea fishing sectors.

The number of boats in the deep-sea fishing industry also fell amid the contraction in the fishery resources, it added. (Yonhap)