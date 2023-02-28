GC acquires Catalyst's orphan hematology disorder pipeline

Catalyst Biosciences CEO Nassim Usman (left) and Huh Eun-chul, president of GC Biopharma, pose for a picture after a signing ceremony at GC Biopharma headquarters in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. (GC Biopharma)

GC Biopharma announced on Tuesday that it has signed an asset purchase agreement with US drug developer Catalyst Biosciences to acquire its orphan hematology disorder treatment candidates.

Under the agreement, GC Biopharma will acquire three drug candidates including Marzeptacog alfa (MarzAA), a rare bleeding disorder treatment candidate, which is being tested in a phase 3 global clinical trial.

With the latest agreement, GC Biopharma aims to launch a first-in-class novel drug in global markets, including the US, the company said.

Citing confidentiality, GC Biopharma said it could not disclose the size of the deal. The other two drug candidates also have not been revealed.

MarzAA had demonstrated efficacy and safety as a treatment for rare bleeding disorders in its previous clinical trials, GC Biopharma said.

It added that MarzAA, unlike many other existing therapeutics, is developed as a subcutaneous injection, which will make it more convenient to administer.

"We will extend our continuous global endeavor to improve therapeutic treatments for patients suffering from many orphan disorders, including rare bleeding disorders," said Huh Eun-chul, president of GC Biopharma.

Catalyst Biosciences CEO Nassim Usman said, "We are pleased that GC Biopharma has purchased our hemophilia assets and will continue their clinical development to potentially bring new transformative treatments for several bleeding disorders."

GC Biopharma has developed two drugs -- GreenGene F and Green Mono -- to treat hemophilia A, one of the most well-known rare bleeding disorders.