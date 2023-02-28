[Land of Squid Game] Sucking air between teeth

Sometimes a Korean will make a hissing sound in response to a question. While some may interpret this as a negative response, or that their request is being denied, for Koreans, they are merely using this as a quick filler response while considering what they want to say. All they mean by sucking air between their teeth is, “Uhmm, let's see.”

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.