Business

Iced Americano most popular drink in freezing temperatures: S.Korean coffee chain data

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Feb 27, 2023 - 18:38       Updated : Feb 27, 2023 - 18:38
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

“Eol-juk-a,” a shortened version of the phrase that roughly translates to “iced Americano even if I freeze to death,” has been vindicated as the cold beverage turned out to be the most popular menu in a nationwide coffee franchise during January, the coldest month in South Korea.

Hollys Coffee, one of South Korea’s top 10 coffee franchises, on Monday announced sales statistics for January when the average temperature was below zero. The figures, collected from customers with a Hollys membership, revealed that iced Americanos make up 55 percent of total Americano sales, the most-loved beverage in the franchise.

Iced Americanos rank first among those in their 10s, 20s and 30s. It also took second and third place, respectively, among those in their 40s and 50s.

The “Grande” iced Americano, a larger version of the regular iced Americano, turned out to be the third-most popular beverage among those in their 20s.

On Jan. 25, 46 percent of Americano drinkers grabbed a cold one while the Siberian cold wave dropped to a low of minus 17.3 degrees Celsius and an average of minus 11.3 C.

The percentage went close to 60 percent on Jan. 21, the second-coldest day of the month with a low of minus 10.5 C.

“Koreans seem to love iced Americanos because it’s easy to drink fast, and it suits the public’s taste,” the coffee franchise said.

(Holleys)
(Holleys)


By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
