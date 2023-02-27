N. Korea opens key party meeting on agriculture amid food crisis

This photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaking at a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, raising the need to exponentially increase the number of its nuclear arsenal. (KCNA)

North Korea has convened a key party meeting to discuss agricultural issues, with its leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, Pyongyang's state media said Monday, as the country is grappling with severe food shortages.

The North's leader Kim presided over the plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on Sunday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The rare party meeting came as the North's food situation appears to have deteriorated amid deepening economic hardships caused by border lockdowns to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and global sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs.

The North's media said the meeting will review major achievements from last year, the first year of the implementation of the country's programs on a rural revolution for the new era.

The session will also decide on "the immediate important tasks and the urgent tasks arising at the present stage of the national economic development and the practical ways for implementing them," the KCNA said in an English-language report.

It said participants unanimously approved agenda items and discussed the first one, without elaborating. The plenary meeting will continue, the KCNA said, without providing further details.

The Sunday session was attended by key party members, including Premier Kim Tok-hun and Jo Yong-won, the party secretary for organizational affairs, with related party officials also participating in it via video link.

Observers said the North's rare move to convene a party plenary meeting for the second time in about two months points to the urgency to deal with the country's food crisis.

At its key party meeting late last year, North Korea laid out raising grain production as the No. 1 task among 12 major economic priorities.

South Korea's unification ministry earlier said the North's food crisis appears to be worsening, with more deaths from starvation being reported recently in "some regions."

The ministry handling inter-Korean affairs said a fall in crop production and disrupted food distribution are apparently attributable to the North's food shortages.

North Korea underwent a massive famine and related deaths during the period of the Arduous March in the 1990s. Seoul's ministry said the current food situation does not appear to be similar to what it was during the Arduous March, but it seems to be "grave." (Yonhap)