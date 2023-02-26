Victorinox launches spring-edition Swiss Army Knife

Swiss premium knife brand Victorinox said Sunday it has released the Alox Limited Edition 2023, a lime-colored spring edition of its popular Swiss Army Knife.

The knife made in Switzerland, also widely known as the MacGyver knife, is a timeless design icon frequently featured in contemporary art.

The company introduces an Alox edition knife every year with a different theme. Alox is a transparent coating using aluminum oxide that enhances the durability and strength of the knife.

This year’s cheerful electric yellow-green color is suitable in terms of functionality for outdoor spring activities such as hiking, as well as being the perfect styling point as a charm decoration attached to a bag, the company said.

The edition will be introduced in Korea in two styles: Classic SD, a 58-millimeter compact army knife, and Pioneer X, which includes nine functions such as a large knife, a can or bottle opener and a screwdriver.

Launched in 1884, Victorinox aims for the best quality, functionality and iconic design, and presents its signature item, the Swiss Army Knife, as well as backpacks, carriers and perfumes.