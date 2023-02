Victorinox launches spring-edition Swiss Army Knife

Swiss premium knife brand Victorinox said Sunday it has released the Alox Limited Edition 2023, a lime-colored spring edition of its popular Swiss Army Knife.

The knife made in Switzerland, also widely known as the MacGyver knife, is a timeless design icon frequently featured in contemporary art.

The company introduces an Alox edition knife every year with a different theme. Alox is a transparent coating using aluminum oxide that enhances the durability and strength of the knife.

This year’s cheerful electric yellow-green color is suitable in terms of functionality for outdoor spring activities such as hiking, as well as being the perfect styling point as a charm decoration attached to a bag, the company said.

The edition will be introduced in Korea in two styles: Classic SD, a 58-millimeter compact army knife, and Pioneer X, which includes nine functions such as a large knife, a can or bottle opener and a screwdriver.

Launched in 1884, Victorinox aims for the best quality, functionality and iconic design, and presents its signature item, the Swiss Army Knife, as well as backpacks, carriers and perfumes.

By Kim So-yeon ( sera13@heraldcorp.com