[Eye Plus] Changeuk, to catch modern audiences' psyche

“’Geumeo’ is a magic fish guiding the way to find a tree which grants wishes in changgeuk ‘Tree, Fish, Moon,’” actor Kim Su-in explained his role.

“Changgeuk” refers to a traditional play form, in which many performers participate in the story, singing songs called “chang.” Kim simply calls the traditional art genre "Korean style opera or musicals."

In the play, Kim wears a costume that looks like colorful fish scales, with a flower-like lantern that shows vital power of the character on his forehead.

The National Changgeuk Company of Korea 2021 and 2022 performed “Tree, Fish, Moon,” a modern-style changgeuk inspired by a wide array of folktales including those from Korea’s Jeju Island and India.