Business

Asiana Airlines to launch more international flights

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Feb 22, 2023 - 15:58       Updated : Feb 22, 2023 - 16:21
(Herald DB)
(Herald DB)

Asiana Airlines said Wednesday it is preparing to expand its international routes by increasing the number of flights to 40 a week on 12 different routes starting next month.

This comes along with a recent upsurge in international travel after the steady lifting of travel restrictions as the pandemic has slowed down.

“Starting with this initial flight expansion, we will continue our efforts to gradually reopen international travel this year,” an official commented.

Asiana plans to first open up travel to nearby Asian countries. Following the recent hike in the number of trips taken to Japan, flights from Incheon to Narita and Osaka and Gimpo Airport to Haneda will be increased from 14 a week to 21 from the beginning of March, according to the airline. Daily flights to other previously frequented Japanese cities such as Okinawa will also resume.

The airline also reported increased travel demand from Gimpo to Osaka with an average occupancy rate of 90 percent in January, to which it responded by replacing the small aircraft on the route with a medium-sized one.

Routes to South and Southeast Asia will also reopen, the airline said. Cities such as Danang in Vietnam and New Delhi are expected to receive more tourists arriving on Asiana flights – Danang-bound flights will run seven times a week as opposed to four, and the New Delhi route will be extended from twice to three times a week. Flights bound for Cebu in the Philippines, which had completely stopped due to the pandemic, will run again on Wednesdays, Thursdays and weekends.

Almost all routes to Europe, including popular destinations such as London, Rome, Paris and Barcelona will also be restored, along with the addition of overnight flights to New York.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
