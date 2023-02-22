Jimin of BTS to debut solo with 'Face' on March 24

Jimin of K-pop band BTS is set to make his official solo debut in March.

BTS' agency Big Hit Music on Wednesday announced Jimin will drop a new solo album titled "Face" on March 24, taking his first step as a solo musician.

According to the agency, "Face" will be an album that shares Jimin's story of facing himself before embarking on a new journey as a solo artist. With the album, Jimin is set to portray his musical universe and unique talents through his charming vocals and smooth performances.

"Face" is the first official solo album from Jimin since his debut in 2013 as a member of BTS.

The 27-year-old's first solo single "Lie" was included on the act's second LP "Wings." He went on to unveil "Serendipity," "Filter" and the duet "Friend" performed with his bandmate V. "Friend" was later used in the 2021 Marvel movie "Eternals" as the first K-pop song to be featured in the superhero series.

Jimin has continued to work on songwriting as well. He contributed to writing "Lie" and "Friend," as well as in some group songs, including "Boyz With Fun" and "Disease." Jimin has also unofficially released the self-written songs "Promise" and "Christmas Love" online.

The artist also collaborated with singer Ha Sung-woon in April for "With You," featured on the soundtrack for the hit tvN series "Our Blues."

Most recently, Jimin collaborated with Big Bang member Taeyang for the single "Vibe," which was dropped in January. The song credits Jimin as both a singer and a co-composer. He also starred in the music video.

Jimin will be the fourth member from the seven-member act to come out solo, following J-Hope, Jin and RM. Since June, BTS members have taken a hiatus from group activities to focus on their individual careers.