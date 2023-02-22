 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul shares open sharply lower on rate hike woes

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 22, 2023 - 09:31       Updated : Feb 22, 2023 - 09:31
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday, tracking a Wall Street plunge overnight, on worries over higher borrowing rates ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's latest minutes.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had shed 34.26 points, or 1.39 percent, to 2,424.70 as of 9:15 a.m.

Wall Street dropped overnight as market sentiment was weighed down by fears about higher rates for a longer period of time. Investors are concerned that the Fed will continue to raise rates to tackle persistently high inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.06 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated 2.5 percent, in their worst performing day since Dec. 15. The S&P 500 slid 2 percent.

On Wednesday, the Fed is set to release its latest minutes, which could give out clues about the US monetary tightening policy down the road.

In Seoul, big-cap stocks opened lower across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 1.13 percent, and chip giant SK hynix lost 2.52 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 2.69 percent and LG Chem shed 2.47 percent. Samsung Biologics lost 1.12 percent, and Celltrion fell 2.2 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor went down 1.01 percent, and its affiliate Kia shed 1.31 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,305 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 9.1 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

