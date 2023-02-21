 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] South Korea’s gas, coal imports hit record high in 2022: data

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 22, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : Feb 22, 2023 - 08:01

South Korea’s imports of gas and coal hit an all-time high last year on surging global energy prices, data showed.

The value of gas imports came to $56.7 billion last year, the highest since 1956 when the government began compiling the related data, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. The previous record of $36.6 billion was set in 2014.

The import value of coal also reached an all-time high of $28.1 billion, surpassing the previous record of $18.3 billion logged in 2011, the data showed.

Oil imports came to $105.8 billion last year, just coming short of a record $108.3 billion set in 2012.

Combined, the country’s energy imports surged more than 40 percent on-year to a record high of $190.8 billion, according to the data. South Korea depends on imports for most of its energy needs. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
