KTO releases Hallyu-themed travel guides

The Korea Tourism Organization announced a list of 51 Hallyu-themed tourism courses on Tuesday, aimed at assisting global fans of Korean culture in visiting the country.

The routes fall under six themes: K-pop, Hallyu stars, drama, variety shows, films and K-content.

The full list and detailed explanation of the 51 courses can be found at Visit Korea's content lab website.

Under the films category, the filming locations of last year's award-winning "Broker" in Busan are introduced with a guide on how to get there.

The tour course takes one through four major shooting location: Jeonpo Samgeori, Jeonpo Cafe Street, Nambusan Gajeong Church and Dadaepo Beach.

A short synopsis of the film and its main characters are provided, followed by information on which scenes and characters were involved in each location.

Destinations near Seoul where K-pop artists recently shot music videos and album covers are provided under the theme of K-pop. Some well-known restaurants and popular food vendors frequented by entertainers and YouTubers are also included.

Meanwhile, KTO has selected 14 of the 51 travel courses and published them in a guidebook called "Hallyu Wiki."

The guidebook can be viewed as an e-book at Visit Korea's website and via its mobile application.

"Hallyu Wiki" will be translated into three languages -- English, Japanese and Chinese -- by the end of March.