Court recognizes same-sex marriage in insurance case

A same-sex married couple, legal representatives and rights activists hold a placard in a press conference in front of the Seoul High Court on Tuesday. (Son Ji-hyoung/The Korea Herald)

A South Korean high court ruled on Tuesday that a same-sex spouse is eligible to be a dependent of the national health insurance of the other, recognizing the legal status of a gay spouse for the first time in Korean history.

The ruling overturns a lower court's decision in January 2022 that rejected the same-sex married couple's petition to cancel the National Health Insurance Service's decision to impose the belated contribution payment on a dependent.

A spouse is eligible to be a dependent and be exempt from making a health insurance contribution, if the other person is employed and is an employer-provided policyholder. As the lower court did not recognize the couple's marriage, both of the spouses were subject to the contribution.

"The lower court ruling has been overturned, contributions imposed on (a spouse) are revoked, and (the NHIS) is responsible for the payment of attorney fees of both the plaintiff and the defendant," a Seoul High Court judge said briefly.