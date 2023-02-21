Court recognizes same-sex marriage in insurance case

A South Korean high court ruled on Tuesday that a same-sex spouse is eligible to be a dependent of the national health insurance of the other, recognizing the legal status of a gay spouse for the first time in Korean history.
The ruling overturns a lower court's decision in January 2022 that rejected the same-sex married couple's petition to cancel the National Health Insurance Service's decision to impose the belated contribution payment on a dependent.
A spouse is eligible to be a dependent and be exempt from making a health insurance contribution, if the other person is employed and is an employer-provided policyholder. As the lower court did not recognize the couple's marriage, both of the spouses were subject to the contribution.
"The lower court ruling has been overturned, contributions imposed on (a spouse) are revoked, and (the NHIS) is responsible for the payment of attorney fees of both the plaintiff and the defendant," a Seoul High Court judge said briefly.
The married couple -- So Sung-uk and Kim Yong-min -- said they were happy for the ruling.
"I feel delighted because I felt like the judges tell us through a court decision that the feeling of love to my husband shall not be a target of curse, ignorance or insult," So told reporters after the ruling.
The two knew each other for 10 years, held a wedding ceremony in 2019, but did not legally register the marriage as Korean law does not allow the registry of same-sex couples.
They registered themselves as a national health insurance policyholder and a dependent in February 2020. Later in October 2020, the NHIS imposed contribution on the dependent, saying his marital status was not valid.
"It took us such a long time to have our marriage status recognized within the legal framework," Kim said.