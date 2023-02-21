S. Korea to issue new overarching defense strategy as early as next month

This photo, taken on last Friday, shows Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup speaking during a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea is seeking to publish a new overarching national defense strategy next month to chart a mid-and long-term direction of the country's security policy amid growing North Korean military threats, Seoul's defense ministry said Tuesday.

The document, akin to the United States' National Defense Strategy, will replace the existing National Defense Policy. It puts forward a policy direction for a 15-year period and will be published every five years, according to the ministry.

"The ministry is aiming to publish the national defense strategy in early March," the ministry said in a press release. "It is an overarching document of the defense ministry designed to put forward a clear mid- and long-term strategic direction."

As the document carries classified military information, it will not likely be open to the public.

The ministry, separately, outlined a set of broad goals, which will be included in the defense strategy, in the 2022 Defense White Paper released last week.

The goals include "integrated, active" defense, an effort to deal with complex security challenges, such as the North's advancing nuclear threats, an intensifying Sino-US competition and climate change.

Another goal is the "alliance and solidarity," which reflects the efforts by Seoul and Washington to develop their partnership into a global comprehensive strategic alliance and strengthen their solidarity. (Yonhap)