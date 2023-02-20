 Back To Top
National

A dog day care owner under investigation for animal abuse

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Feb 20, 2023 - 17:39       Updated : Feb 20, 2023 - 17:39
An image from a CCTV video shows a man beating a dog in a cage at a pet boarding center in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, on Jan. 31. (KAWA)

Cheongju Heungdueok Police Station has launched an investigation into allegations of animal abuse by the owner of a dog day care center in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.

According to reports, the owner is suspected of committing multiple counts of animal abuse which allegedly took place between early January and Feb. 7, according to the Korea Abandoned Animal Welfare Association, the civic group that reported the case.

KAWA submitted CCTV video footage of the inside of the facility which shows the suspect dragging a dog and kicking it into a cage. The footage also shows the man throwing a solid plastic toilet training pad at a dog, hitting and pushing the dogs up against a wall using the object.

The suspected abuse came to light after a dog who stayed at the center started to develop a fear of human touch. The owner of the dog took action, securing CCTV footage and assembling other dog owners also affected by the situation. The owner also sought the help and advice of KAWA.

“I was trying to stop a dog from biting another, but I admit I was excessive,” the suspect said in an interview with local media, referring to his plans to shut down the business.

“While the government demands strict facility conditions for pet care facilities, it does not take facility owners' views on animal rights or their knowledge of animal behavior in to account," head of KAWA Yeon Bo-ra said to The Korea Herald.

“The government should review the qualifications of pet care business owners and introduce harsher punishments against animal abuse” to eradicate crimes in pet facilities, she added.



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
