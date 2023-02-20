LG H&H to debut portable tattoo printer at MWC

LG Household & Health Care said Monday that it will be unveiling its own portable temporary tattoo printer, dubbed Imprintu, at the upcoming Mobile World Congress that is slated to kick off next week in Barcelona, Spain.

The company will be the first South Korean beauty firm to participate in MWC, one of the largest trade shows for telecommunications and mobility technologies.

A combination of "impromptu" and "print," the tattoo printer connects with mobile devices to allow users to choose images and print temporary tattoos. The tattoos have a print resolution of 600 dots per inch. The company added that it only takes two to three seconds for the machine to be ready to print tattoos.

Using safe vegan tattoo ink, the tattoos last for around a day. They can be printed on both skin and clothes, the company added.

On the Imprintu mobile app, LG H&H also plans to update the numbers of illustrations and pattern designs created through LG’s latest multimodal supergiant artificial intelligence model Exaone.

The tattoo printer will be launched during the second half of this year, starting with South Korea and the US.