National

Top diplomats of S. Korea, Colombia discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 19, 2023 - 21:21       Updated : Feb 19, 2023 - 21:21
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (right) shakes hands with his Colombian counterpart, Alvaro Leyva, ahead of a one-on-one meeting held in Munich on Sunday (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (right) shakes hands with his Colombian counterpart, Alvaro Leyva, ahead of a one-on-one meeting held in Munich on Sunday (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin held one-on-one talks on Sunday with his Colombian counterpart to discuss strengthening of bilateral cooperation in areas of trade and agriculture among others.

At the session with Alvaro Leyva at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Park noted that the relations between the two countries have deepened on the occasion of last year's 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties and expressed his wish to further develop the partnership, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Park also expressed appreciation for Colombia's positive evaluation of South Korea's 2030 Busan World Expo bid and stressed it would serve as an important opportunity to strengthen future cooperation between the two countries. (Yonhap)

