Hyundai Motor's electric vehicle Ioniq 5 has been named the Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year, adding another accolade to the EV's long list of recognitions, the South Korean automaker announced Sunday. The EV received the World Car of the Year and scored top recognitions in Germany and the UK. According to Hyundai Motor, the Ioniq 5 also got the highest rating from the German automobile magazine Auto Bild in a recent assessment of EVs.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com