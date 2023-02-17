South Korea's 2nd relief team arrives in Turkey

The second South Korean relief team poses for a picture at Incheon International Airport before leaving for Turkey on Thursday night. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

A second South Korean relief team has arrived in southeastern Turkey on Friday to replace the first team which has assisted the aid and rescue efforts in region for over a week.

The second team arrived at Adana Airport around 6 a.m. on Friday, having departed from Incheon Airport on Thursday night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

While the first relief team consisted mostly of rescue workers from the military and South Korean National Fire Agency, the second team is made up of 21 public health experts, who aim to assist with development cooperation and relief activities, reflecting a shift in focus to restoration and mid- to long-term recovery.

On Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin told the media that the second team would focus on future restoration activities as requested by the Turkish government.

The second team also took with them some additional relief materials.

Including the military aircraft which carried the team to Turkey, two more planes will be sent to Turkey carrying a total of 1,030 tents, 3,260 blankets and 2,200 sleeping bags.

The 118 members of the first group, who pulled out eight survivors from rubble in the border city of Antakya, have now moved to Andana and are awaiting a flight home.

While rescue teams from across the world are now completing their mission and leaving Turkey, a total of 7,098 foreign personnel from 74 nations remain at the scene of the disaster, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday.