Life&Style

Art libraries for families, art lovers open in Seoul, Gwacheon

By Park Yuna
Published : Feb 17, 2023 - 15:00       Updated : Feb 17, 2023 - 15:00

Art library at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province (MMCA)
Art library at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province (MMCA)

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea and Buk-Seoul Museum of Art have reopened their art libraries after renovating and expanding their facilities to invite museum-goers to stay and enjoy the reading spaces.

MMCA Gwachon in Gyeonggi Province has run its art library since 1986 with over 6,000 books and archival sources. Resuming its operation on Feb. 13, the museum’s library now holds some 52,800 books and documents on art, with the aim of growing as a library specialized in art, according to a statement by the museum.

The art library mainly consists of materials on contemporary art from the 1960s and beyond, with art materials from both South Korea and abroad, including around 7,800 donated books.

The art library at MMCA Gwacheon operates from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. Visitors can join the library reopening event by posting photographs of the library on social media and receive an “art library” canvas bag.

A family space at Buk-Seoul Museum of Art's expanded library (courtesy of the museum)
A family space at Buk-Seoul Museum of Art's expanded library (courtesy of the museum)

Buk-Seoul Museum of Art in northern Seoul has also expanded its art library, now housing more than 10,000 books. The family friendly museum's book collection includes some 600 books for children.

Buk-Seoul Museum of Art is part of the Seoul Museum of Art run by the city council, which is running a participatory program for kids, “Do Ho Suh and Children: Artland,” until March 23.

The expanded library is located on the third floor of the museum at operates from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The new space features a rest area for families where parents and children can read books and rest after visiting exhibitions at the museum.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
