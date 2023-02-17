Art libraries for families, art lovers open in Seoul, Gwacheon

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea and Buk-Seoul Museum of Art have reopened their art libraries after renovating and expanding their facilities to invite museum-goers to stay and enjoy the reading spaces.

MMCA Gwachon in Gyeonggi Province has run its art library since 1986 with over 6,000 books and archival sources. Resuming its operation on Feb. 13, the museum’s library now holds some 52,800 books and documents on art, with the aim of growing as a library specialized in art, according to a statement by the museum.

The art library mainly consists of materials on contemporary art from the 1960s and beyond, with art materials from both South Korea and abroad, including around 7,800 donated books.

The art library at MMCA Gwacheon operates from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. Visitors can join the library reopening event by posting photographs of the library on social media and receive an “art library” canvas bag.