K-pop singer Eric Nam to headline Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art’s centennial show

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art has announced South Korean singer-songwriter Eric Nam will take the stage as the headline performer at the museum’s centennial celebration in May.

The museum was established in 1923 with an initial collection by its founder Charles Lang Freer, of which the collection has grown to some 46,000 artworks. The museum became the first fine art museum to be part of a Smithsonian institution in Washington, DC in 1923.

In celebration of the museum’s 100th anniversary, the museum is commemorating its centennial with a year-long series of events and programs. The cornerstone of the activities is the Asian Pacific American Heritage Festival on May 1 to May 13. During the festival, the museum and its surroundings will be transformed into a celebration of Asian arts and cultures.