[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Mayfield Hotel Seoul launches Relay Festa promotion Buffet restaurant Castle Terrace, located in the Mayfield Hotel's lobby floor, is launching a “Relay Festa” event, offering up to 30 percent discounts for guests visiting through March 17. On Mondays, a 20 percent discount will be offered to neighboring residents living in Gangseo-gu or Yangcheon-gu, upon presenting their identification cards. On Thursdays, for graduating students and newly entering freshmen, a 20 percent discount will be offered by upon presenting their certifications. On Fridays, a 30 percent discount is provided to those born in the Year of the Rabbit. For inquiries, call (02) 2660-9030.

Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents ‘Romance at Andaz’ package Andaz Seoul Gangnam offers a staycation package named "Romance at Andaz," available throughout the year. The package includes one-night accommodation at the hotel's suite, featuring Andaz' signature comfortable bedding and bath bomb set from La Cuvee Maison. Breakfast for two at Jogakbo, sparkling wine, cake and a bath bomb set are included in the package. A complimentary minibar and access to the hotel's fitness center and indoor pool are also provided. Package guests are offered late checkout options until 2 p.m. Prices start at 390,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 2193-7000.

Paradise Hotel Busan presents 'Strawberry Blossom Festa' Paradise Hotel Busan, located along the scenic Haeundae Beach, presents "Strawberry Blossom Festa," featuring menus that use seasonal strawberries, throughout Feb. 28. More than 30 kinds of strawberry-topped or mixed desserts will be on display at On the Plate, the hotel's premium buffet restaurant. The representative menu items include the strawberry cheesecake, strawberry egg tart and strawberry crumble. The hotel's lobby floor bakery, Paradise Boutique, offers various dessert pastries that feature strawberries. The lobby lounge dessert and tea area, Crystal Garden, offers the "Strawberry Afternoon Tea" set, presenting three different strawberry beverages and cocktails. For reservations, call (051)742-2121.

Park Hyatt Hotels in Korea present ‘Suite Escape’ package Park Hyatt Seoul and Park Hyatt Busan presents the Suite Escape, a promotion curated to deliver romantic staycations for couples, until March 31. The Suite Escape promotion includes the standard benefits of one night at the Park Hyatt's suite room, a romantic hotel dinner in the evening, and an epicurean breakfast for two to begin the day. Park Hyatt's own welcome amenities are provided for all package guests. World of Hyatt members will receive the additional benefit of chocolate amenities. Bookings should be made by March 28. For inquiries, call (02) 2016-1100 for Park Hyatt Seoul, and (051) 990-1237 for Park Hyatt Busan.