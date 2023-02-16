'Rollin'' queens Brave Girls disband

The revival of the group Brave Girls has come to its unfortunate end, with the quartet officially terminating its activities as of Thursday.

Brave Entertainment, the label behind the four-member K-pop girl group, announced on Thursday that the band will end its activities with the members' contracts with the agency terminating that day.

"The exclusive contracts of the four members -- Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji and Yuna -- have come to an end today. With the release of the new digital single 'Goodbye' as their last, Brave Girls will end all official activities today," the agency said in the statement released Thursday.

"The company and the members have decided to say a beautiful goodbye after a long and thorough discussion. We will not forget the supports we have shared with each other and will individually return to the love of our fans in each of our new positions," the statement continued.

While many groups come and go in the fast-paced K-pop industry, Brave Girls' closure may disappoint fans more than others as the group had become a symbol of late-blooming success.

The group first debuted in 2011 with its first single "The Difference," but failed to make a name for themselves.

In 2016, the group was relaunched as a 7-member band, among which the final four members were included. Since then, the act released four singles and two EPs, but the reshuffle also did not lead to much fame for Brave Girls.

It was in 2021 that the quartet finally entered the limelight after its 2017 single "Rollin'" soared back up the charts after a compilation video of the girls performing at various military concerts went viral on YouTube.

Backed by the explosive popularity of the band and the 2017 song among Korean soldiers, as well as many years of overlooked hard work, Brave Girls finally made it to the top.