For the question, “Who is President Yoon Suk Yeol?” the chatbot answered: “As of my knowledge cutoff of September 2021, Yoon Suk-yeol was not the president of any country. However, he was the Governor of Gyeonggi Province in South Korea, serving from 2018 until his resignation in July 2021.”

As of Thursday, the bot developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI gives error-ridden answers to some basic questions about Korea, starting from the profile of Korea’s current President, Yoon Suk Yeol.

Artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT is all the rage, with the potential to change the way many people work. But for those hoping to get quick answers about Korea from the AI platform, it is not to be trusted, at least for now.

Even considering that the bot had not been fed information about Yoon’s election in 2022, the answer displays a clear confusion between Yoon and his archrival, Lee Jae-myung.

It was Lee, not Yoon, who was the governor of Gyeonggi Province during the time mentioned in ChatGPT's answer.

ChatGPT continues on to say that Yoon is “affiliated with the Democratic Party of Korea,” which is again incorrect and is a reference to Lee, and that he “served as the head of the National Police Agency.” The latter part about being the chief of police is neither correct for Yoon nor for Lee.

President Yoon served as prosecutor general at the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office and is part of the ruling conservative People Power Party.

There are many more incidences of ChatGPT confusing Korean names.

When asked about Ahn Chang-ho, a Korean independence fighter, the bot says he is “also known as Ahn Jung-geun” and tells the life story of the latter.

When asked how Shin Hyo-sun and Shim Mi-sun died, the chatbot answers that they “were two passengers on the Sewol ferry that sank in South Korea in April 2014.”

The correct answer would be that they were the Korean schoolgirls killed in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, in 2002, after being run over by a US military tank -- an incident which sparked a nationwide candlelit vigil and gave rise to anti-US sentiment here.

The Sewol ferry was a separate disaster that happened more than a decade later that killed 306 out of the total 476 passengers and crew that were onboard the vessel, including around 250 high school students.

Chung Kyung-shim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who was sent to prison on fraud charges and for falsifying documents to help her daughter gain admission to medical school, was another subject the chatbot got wrong. It explained that Chung was the wife of Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong.