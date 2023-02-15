Purple Kiss releases 'Sweet Juice' with 5th EP 'Cabin Fever'

K-pop band Purple Kiss performs "Agit" during the press conference for its 5th EP "Cabin Fever" in Seoul on Wednesday. (RBW)

K-pop girl group Purple Kiss invites listeners on a journey to freedom through its mystery-packed new album, "Cabin Fever." The six-member group conducted a press conference Wednesday before releasing the album later that day at 6 p.m. The album comes just in time with the end of the pandemic. "Cabin Fever" refers to the irritability and listlessness that comes after a long period of confinement or isolation in a closed space, and the album is like a gift for people who may be facing such symptoms due to the years spent under pandemic controls. Fronting the album of the act's fifth EP is "Sweet Juice," a song with a groovy yet dreamy tune, peppered with plucking sounds, that sings of releasing oneself of all restraints and searching out for true freedom. Members Yuki and Na Go-eun took part in writing the lyrics. "The melody is softer compared to our past title tracks, so I tried to write lyrics that could flow naturally," Yuki said, while Na Go-eun added, "The song gives off a mysterious, witch-like vibe so I imagined that feeling when I wrote the lyrics." Since their debut, the group has been building a unique narrative centering around the members being witches, going by the name "Purky." They continue this narrative and expand on their universe in "Sweet Juice."

K-pop band Purple Kiss pose for picture during the press conference for its 5th EP "Cabin Fever" in Seoul on Wednesday. (RBW)

"In this song, the witches are captured in a hotel packed with unexpected mysteries, and here, they overcome the cabin fever and search for freedom," Dosie said. As previously mentioned by Yuki, the overall melody strays from the powerful, strong sound portrayed in the group's previous title songs. "Our past title tracks were powerful and unique, and although this one may sound comparatively simple, there are hidden techniques here and there in the song to highlight each members' vocal talents," Swan explained. The six-track album also includes B-side songs where the members contributed in the songwriting. Yuki also took part in penning the lyrics of "Autopilot," "So Far So Good" and "T4ke," the last of which Chaein also joined in as a lyricist. Na Go-eun and Dosie participated in writing the lyrics for "Agit." The new album marks seven months since Purple Kiss' release of "Geekyland." It is also the group's first comeback after member Park Ji-eun left the group due to health issues. "We were determined to work harder. After all the effort we have put into this album, we didn't want to have any regrets. We've worked really hard, practicing into late the night and talking with each other a lot," Chaein said.

K-pop band Purple Kiss performs "Sweet Juice" during the press conference for its 5th EP "Cabin Fever" in Seoul on Wednesday. (RBW)