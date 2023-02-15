Korea logs smallest job gain in 2 years

Korea saw the smallest increase in the number of additional jobs in nearly two years in January, a sign of the toll the economic downturn has taken on the labor market.

The pace of increase has slowed for eight months in a row since May last year, indicating a shrinking labor market.

According to data released by the Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people came in at 27.36 million last month, up 1.5 percent or 411,000 from a year ago. It was the lowest on-year growth since since the 314,000 on-year growth tallied in March 2021.

By sector, job creation took place in the welfare, accommodation, restaurant and communication industries while the manufacturing sector struggled to add new jobs last month.

"The contraction of the economy seems to have affected the employment in the manufacturing industries including electronic parts, food manufacturing and electric vehicles,” said Suh Woon-joo, a senior official at Statistics Korea during a press briefing.

The fall in the number of additional jobs was partly because it was compared with January 2022 when it saw an increase of 1.13 million, buoyed by the post-pandemic recovery.