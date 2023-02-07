Depression risk befalls most young Korean moms: study

Over 60 percent of Korean moth[1]ers aged 24 and under show signs of depression, a recent study by state-run institutes showed.

The state-run National Youth Policy Institute and Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs conducted a survey on 101 mothers in that age group across the country based on the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale-11, which asks people how they felt or behaved in the previous week

It found that 61.4 percent of mothers surveyed scored 16 or more, which indicates a person is at risk of clinical depression. In comparison, 13.7 percent of moms aged 34 and under showed similar signs.

The study also found that most of the younger moms faced financial difficulties: 41. 6 percent of them were indebted, with their average debt standing at around 27 million won ($21,505). Over half of them -- 53.3 percent -- did not have full-time jobs and 12.9 percent said they had no income at all.