Starbucks Korea on Wednesday opened a new “The Bukhansan” store near an entrance to Bukhansan National Park in Seoul. The two-story building, with almost 1,000 square meters of floor space, aims to give visitors a special experience to interact with nature with a cup of coffee and enjoy the mountain view in the city center. Special features include a photo zone on the rooftop terrace and a walking trail surrounding the store building.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com