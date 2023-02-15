[Korea Quiz] Subway-accessible hikes in Korea

Find the answer at the bottom of the page.

South Korea’s territory is 70 percent hills and mountains, hence the passion for hiking shared by so many Koreans.

In Seoul, an ultramodern metropolis of 9.7 million, there are 14 mountains with a height of over 300 meters.

Many of their hiking trails can be reached by public transportation -- which is partly why you can spot so many people in colorful hiking outfits on the subway trains or buses.

The Bukhansan National Park, one of Korea's most popular hiking destinations attracting over 5 million visitors each year, is a 10-minute walk from Exit No. 2 of Bukhansan Ui Station.

Another popular destination accessible by subway is Gwanaksan. There is Gwanaksan Station, which has only one exit that leads directly to one of its most popular hiking trails. Those who want to try other routes can head to stations like Gwacheon or Sadang.

Cheonggyesan -- which stretches from the southeastern tip of Seoul to cities like Gwacheon and Uiwang -- also has a subway station dedicated to it called Cheonggyesan Station.

Hiking trails leading to Namsan Tower at the peak of Namsan, which offers an incredible panoramic view of the entire city, are situated near various subway stations including Seoul Station, Myeongdong Station, Dongguk University Station and Hoehyeon Station.

Taking a short walk or bus ride from these stations will take you to an iconic landmark of Korea.

As for Hallasan, the highest mountain in South Korea, you might need to fly or sail, since it is located on the southern island of Jeju.

Answer: ⓒ