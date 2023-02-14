 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

London's V&A Museum offers digital Paik Nam-june experience

By Park Yuna
Published : Feb 15, 2023 - 16:22       Updated : Feb 15, 2023 - 16:22

A still image of “Meet again The More, The Better
A still image of “Meet again The More, The Better"

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London will present “Meet again The More, The Better,” an interactive display that walks visitors through how Korea-born video art pioneer Paik Nam-June created the giant video tower “The More, The Better."

The interactive display will be offered at a drop-in event held from Wednesday to Friday at the museum as well as on the official website of the museum. The interactive artwork “Meet again The More, The Better” was created by Seoul-based digital and design studio Commoners.

The 18.6-meter-tall video tower is located at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, consisting of 1,003 TV monitors. The video tower underwent a three-year restoration that ended September 2022.

Using a range of buttons and sliders, those who access the interactive display can view the restoration process of the video tower created in 1988 or transform it into one’s own creation. The artwork will be added to The More, The Better virtual gallery.

Visitors to MMCA Gwacheon experience “Meet again The More, The Better.
Visitors to MMCA Gwacheon experience “Meet again The More, The Better." (MMCA)

The V&A Museum is presenting the interactive artwork as part of the museum’s family program for “Hallyu! The Korean Wave” exhibition, which is running through June 25. The exhibition showcases South Korea's pop culture, exploring the makings of the Korean wave and its global impact.

The interactive artwork “Meet again The More, The Better” was commissioned by the MMCA. The program is also running at MMCA Gwacheon and can be accessed at www.themorethebetter.kr/en/.

(yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114