London's V&A Museum offers digital Paik Nam-june experience

A still image of “Meet again The More, The Better"

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London will present “Meet again The More, The Better,” an interactive display that walks visitors through how Korea-born video art pioneer Paik Nam-June created the giant video tower “The More, The Better."

The interactive display will be offered at a drop-in event held from Wednesday to Friday at the museum as well as on the official website of the museum. The interactive artwork “Meet again The More, The Better” was created by Seoul-based digital and design studio Commoners.

The 18.6-meter-tall video tower is located at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, consisting of 1,003 TV monitors. The video tower underwent a three-year restoration that ended September 2022.

Using a range of buttons and sliders, those who access the interactive display can view the restoration process of the video tower created in 1988 or transform it into one’s own creation. The artwork will be added to The More, The Better virtual gallery.