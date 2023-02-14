 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Samsung chief unlikely to seek board membership

By Jo He-rim
Published : Feb 14, 2023 - 18:08       Updated : Feb 14, 2023 - 18:08
Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong is unlikely to seek board membership at the company, as it was not included in the list of agenda items to be discussed in the upcoming general shareholders meeting on March 15.

Samsung held a board of directors meeting on Tuesday to fix the date of this year’s general gathering and three topics to be discussed there, the company said in a press release.

The three agendas are approving of the company's financial statement, appointment of Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee as an internal executive, and setting the limit for remuneration of executives.

The board membership agenda was previously anticipated to be on the list following Lee's ascension to the top seat in November last year. Speculation grew on his possible board membership that is widely seen as a symbolic step for him to take on more responsibility in management.

Lee has not been a board member since October 2019, after he faced charges in connection with a highly publicized influence-peddling scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye in 2017.

Lee was first appointed as a board member in 2016, two years after his late father, former Chairman Lee Kun-hee, was hospitalized after a heart attack.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114