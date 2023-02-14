Man arrested for removing electronic anklet to abduct ex-girlfriend

A man in his 20s was arrested after he removed his GPS-equipped electronic monitoring anklet to kidnap his ex-girlfriend.

The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for the accused person, only identified by his surname Kim, on Monday. The court, however, dismissed the arrest warrant for the offender’s abettor, only identified by his surname Lee, explaining that Lee’s criminal charges could not be sufficiently proven.

The two offenders allegedly broke into Kim’s ex-girlfriend’s residence in Gangnam’s Yeoksam-dong on Sunday at around 1:50 a.m., saying they had to pick up their belongings, but later forced her into a car. The two offenders allegedly drove the vehicle the victim was in for nearly 40 minutes and questioned her as to why she had reported Kim to police for dating violence, according to police.

The victim tried to reach out to police for help via her smartwatch, but the perpetrator had cut off his anklet monitor so they could not track him and had thrown it in a nearby apartment.

According to police, she received a smartwatch for personal protection after reporting her ex-boyfriend for dating violence on Friday.

Hours after the incident occurred, the two offenders were caught in Bongcheon-dong, Seoul. On the same day, Seoul Gwanak Police Station requested an arrest warrant for the two for breaching the Punishment of Violences Act. Police also charged Kim, the ringleader of the crime, for causing damage to public property.

Meanwhile, an investigation by police also found the two perpetrators had taken Philopon, a methamphetamine, earlier in the month. Both of them tested positive during a reagent test during the course of the investigation, according to police.

They added that they would conduct an additional investigation into the case involving the alleged use of drugs.