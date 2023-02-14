 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Mirae Asset bolsters US market presence with ETF arm Global X

By Park Han-na
Published : Feb 14, 2023 - 16:12       Updated : Feb 14, 2023 - 16:12
A congratulatory message for the listing of
A congratulatory message for the listing of "Global X Cloud ETF" appeared on the billboard of the Nasdaq market site located in Times Square, New York, in April 2019. (Mirae Asset Global Investments)

Mirae Asset Global Investments has made a big stride forward in the US exchange-traded funds market in the last five years following its acquisition of New York-based fund management firm Global X.

ETF provider Global X had about 8 trillion won ($6.29 billion) in managed assets when it was taken over by the Korean asset manager in 2018, the current AUM increased by six times to 45 trillion won as of end of 2022, according to Mirae Asset Global Investments on Tuesday.

Global X’s five-year compound annual growth rate stood at 29.13 percent, showing a solid growth rate compared to the industry average of 14.5 percent during the same period. The number of ETF products that Global X dealing with has grown from 49 to 100.

The company attributed the strong performance to its efforts on discovering innovative themes and expanding product lineup into industry sector ETFs and commodities ETFs.

The fund management firm’s flagship product “the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF,” that follows a covered call strategy in which the ETF buys the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 index, then sells corresponding call options to generate income for investors holds 8 trillion won in AUM.

Having been expanding its presence in the US, which accounts for more than 70 percent of the global ETF market, Mirae Asset plans to further broaden its global network.

“With its excellent capital market, the US leads the ETF industry and is an essential market to grow as a global ETF manager,” said Kim Bum-seok, an executive director of corporate communication at Mirae Asset Global Investments.

In June of last year, Mirae Asset Global Investments and Global X jointly acquired ETF Securities, an Australian ETF provider. It was the first case in which a Korean manager taking over an overseas ETF manager with profits earned abroad.

To put an impetus to the synergy between the Korean firm and its US ETF arm, Mirae Asset plans to rebrand its Australian and Brazilian units to Global X Australia and Global X Brazil.

It also plans to diversify its business through exchanges between Mirae Asset's overseas entities and Global X around the world, such as Global X Japan, which was established as a joint venture with Japan's Daiwa Securities Group in 2019.



By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114