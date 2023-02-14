 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul stocks snap 3-day losing streak ahead of US inflation data

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 14, 2023 - 16:05       Updated : Feb 14, 2023 - 16:05
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks closed up Tuesday ahead of the release of the United States' key inflation data. The local currency gained against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 12.94 points, or 0.53 percent, to close at 2,465.64, as investors staged a comeback from their losing streak in the last three sessions.

Trading volume was a bit slim at 343.4 million shares worth 6.66 trillion won ($5.24 billion), with gainers outpacing losers 490 to 374.

Institutions and foreign investors combined bought a net 364.58 billion won worth of shares, while retail investors sold off a net 386.9 billion won.

Traders are ready for the US' Consumer Price Index report for January, set to be released Tuesday, which will serve as an important indicator of how high US interest rates will move this year.

Overnight, US stocks rallied after a newly released New York Federal Reserve consumer survey, which showed that Americans have lowered their expectations for future income growth, suggested that consumer price data could be in better shape than previously feared.

In Seoul, most top-cap shares finished higher.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.48 percent to close at 63,200 won, and chip giant SK hynix rose 2.87 percent to 93,400 won. LG Electronics jumped 5.69 percent to 113,300 won on rosy expectations of its electric vehicle component business.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution moved up 0.57 percent to 525,000 won, and Samsung SDI climbed 2.21 percent to 739,000 won.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.22 percent to 173,700 won, and its affiliate Kia increased 0.41 percent to 73,500 won.

Internet giant Naver inched up 0.45 percent to 224,000 won, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, added 1.09 percent to 65,000 won.

Among losers, Samsung Biologics inched down 0.25 percent to 805,000 won, and KB Financial lost 4.16 percent to 53,000 won.

The local currency ended at 1,269.4 won against the US dollar, up 7.9 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114