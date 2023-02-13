[Today’s K-pop] SHINee’s Onew adds date to 1st solo concert

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Onew of SHINee will perform one more time on March 3, SM Entertainment announced Monday. He was set to host his first stand-alone concert as a solo musician, dubbed “O-New-Note,” in Seoul on March 4-5, but decided to add a day as tickets sold out upon release. The veteran idol put out his first solo album, “Voice,” in 2018 and second EP, “Dice,” last year. He also released his first full album in Japan, “Life Goes On,” last year and toured four cities with eight concerts. He will return to Japan next month and hold concerts in Tokyo on March 14-15. In the meantime, SHINee is expected to release a new group album soon. Youngest member, Taemin, will be discharged in April and the foursome is likely to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its debut in May with a new album. AB6IX Park Woojin to drop 1st solo EP

Park Woojin of AB6IX will bring out his first solo music album "oWn" on Feb. 27, his agency Brand New Music announced Monday. He will be the first member of the quartet to release a solo album. The musician has had his hands on a score of the band’s songs, including “Stay Young,” the main track from “Salute: A New Hope.” He not only wrote the lyrics and composed the melody for the song but, as the main dancer of the band, he participated in coming up with choreography for the song. All four members of AB6IX have been known to write and produce songs since they debuted in 2019. Its most recent album was its second EP in Japan “Savior.” Last week in Taipei, the band wrapped up its fan meet tour that brought it to Japan, the US and Thailand. Golden Child’s Bo-min to return after face injury

Choi Bo-min of Golden Child will soon be able to resume activities, Woollim Entertainment said Monday. He suffered a facial fracture in September and suspended all activities focusing on recovery after an operation. He is continuing rehabilitation treatment but will soon join the bandmates while consulting with his doctor, said the management company. The 10-member boy band debuted in 2017 with the EP “Gol-Cha!” and released their sixth EP “Aura” in August. The band toured the US last year for the first time, visiting fans in 10 cities, but Lee Dae-yeol and Tag were absent from the tour. Lee is serving his military duty while Tag took a break after he was diagnosed with fulminant hepatic failure. Lee will return in September after he is discharged. Seventeen’s The8 suffers collarbone injury

