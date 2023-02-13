NewJeans' 'OMG, 'Ditto' most-streamed in the US

NewJeans continues to take the world by storm, with its releases recently showing a steady yet significant growth in the US music market.

"OMG" and "Ditto" were the most-streamed on Spotify in the US among all regions, the world's biggest music streaming service said Monday in a press release.

"OMG," the title track of the act's namesake second EP released in January, tallied accumulated streams of 111.28 million on the global music platform as of Friday. More than 20 percent of the streams -- approximately 22.71 million -- were by listeners in the US.

A prerelease from the same album, "Ditto" was streamed some 28.72 million times in the US, taking up some 17 percent of the song's 164.9 million accumulated streams on Spotify.

NewJeans' songs are also drawing a constant upward trajectory on the charts, bucking the pattern where songs descend after a momentary surge on the charts upon release.

"OMG" entered Spotify Global's weekly top song chart at No. 95. It has since been renewing highs almost every week, marking No. 30, No. 24, No. 21 and No. 16 in the weeks that followed. "Ditto," which started off at No. 81, rose to No. 48, No. 21 and peaked at No. 11. It has since remained in the upper ranks for eight consecutive weeks.

NewJeans is flourishing even more inside South Korea. According to Circle Chart (formerly Gaon Chart), the quintet dominated the January global K-pop chart with not just its new songs but old tracks as well, with "Ditto," "OMG" and one of its debut songs, "Hype Boy," sweeping the chart's top three spots while another debut track, "Attention," logged at No. 7.

Last month, the act wrote a new history on Billboard as the fastest K-pop act to make multiple entries on the Hot 100 chart when "OMG" joined "Ditto" on the rundown of the most popular songs. Debuting at No. 91 on the chart dated Jan. 28, "OMG" made its way up to No. 79 in the following week and hit a new high at No. 77 on the latest chart. "Ditto" marked its fourth consecutive week on Hot 100, down only by two notches to No. 90 from the previous week.

NewJeans made a splash debut into the K-pop scene in July with its sensational first EP "New Jeans." The five-piece group consists of members Haerin, Hyein, Hanni, Minji and Danielle.