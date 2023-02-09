[Temple to Table] Gim jangajji and Gamjajorim

The secular world uses meat flavored stock to make food more savory, but at temples, vegetable stock is an indispensable ingredient. To make vegetable stock, most temples boil white radish, shiitake mushrooms and kelp. However, kelp is not used at Jinkwansa.

Ginger is also a common ingredient in Jinkwansa's wintertime temple food. In addition to its warm energy that helps the body maintain heat and aid digestion, its distinctive scent enhances the flavor and removes the undesirable smell of some ingredients. Grain syrup is made in-house by Jinkwansa's nuns and lay staff. Called "jocheong," the grain syrup has a mild sweetness and also boosts digestion and enhances blood circulation.

In winter when the days are shorter, stir-fried radish greens are a rich source of vitamin D absorbed from the fall sunlight, and braised potatoes flavored with vegetable stock invigorate one's appetite.

The taste of gim jangajji is so good you will gobble it up with a bowl of rice in no time.