[Temple to Table] Gim jangajji and Gamjajorim

The secular world uses meat flavored stock to make food more savory, but at temples, vegetable stock is an indispensable ingredient. To make vegetable stock, most temples boil white radish, shiitake mushrooms and kelp. However, kelp is not used at Jinkwansa.
Ginger is also a common ingredient in Jinkwansa's wintertime temple food. In addition to its warm energy that helps the body maintain heat and aid digestion, its distinctive scent enhances the flavor and removes the undesirable smell of some ingredients. Grain syrup is made in-house by Jinkwansa's nuns and lay staff. Called "jocheong," the grain syrup has a mild sweetness and also boosts digestion and enhances blood circulation.
In winter when the days are shorter, stir-fried radish greens are a rich source of vitamin D absorbed from the fall sunlight, and braised potatoes flavored with vegetable stock invigorate one's appetite.
The taste of gim jangajji is so good you will gobble it up with a bowl of rice in no time.
Gim jangajji
Ingredients
- 30 grams gim
- 30 grams ginger
- 40 grams chestnuts
Seasoning
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons grain syrup
- 1 tablespoon red chili powder
- 1 tablespoon whole sesame seeds
- a little sesame oil and silgochu (dried shredded red chili pepper)
Directions
1. Cut gim into 4 by 4 cm pieces.
2. Julienne ginger and chestnuts.
3. Make seasoning by mixing soy sauce, grain syrup, chili powder, sesame seeds, silgochu, and sesame oil, along with julienned ginger and chestnuts.
4. Grab 3-4 pieces of gim, briefly dip in the seasoning, and layer them over each other.
Gim jangajji is eaten 3-4 days after being made. Do not store longer than one month.
Gamjajorim
Ingredients
- 600 grams baby potatoes
- 3 tablespoons cooking oil
- a few green and red chili peppers
- sesame oil
Seasoning sauce
- 4 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon grain syrup
- 1.5 cups veggie stock
- 1 teaspoon ginger juice
Directions
1. Peel potatoes, salt lightly, and cut them while preserving the round shape as much as possible.
2. Oil a pan with cooking oil and stir-fry the potatoes. When they are half cooked, add the seasoning sauce. Boil for a while and then lower the heat to medium-low to simmer.
3. Add the green and red chili peppers and stir once. Simmer until the sauce is almost gone.
4. Add sesame oil and stir once.
Provided by Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism
Temple food is food of the ascetics who express gratitude for all forms of life and wish for peace for the whole world. The Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism operates the Korean Temple Food Center where guests can learn and experience temple food. -- Ed.