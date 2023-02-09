[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents ‘Romance at Andaz’ package Andaz Seoul Gangnam offers staycation package named, "Romance at Andaz," available throughout the year. Package includes one-night accommodation at the hotel's suite, featuring Andaz' signature comfortable bedding and bath bomb set from La Cuvee Maison. Breakfast for two at Jogakbo, sparkling wine, cake and a bath bomb set are included in the package. Complimentary minibar and access to fitness center and indoor pool are also provided. Package guests are offered late checkout options until 2 p.m. Prices start at 390,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 2193-7000.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul offers Valentine's Day’s special package In celebration of Valentine’s Day and other celebratory events, Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents "Romance Cake” package. The package includes a night stay in a room filled with Four Seasons silver and gold balloons. A seasonal cake and complimentary access for two to the hotel's Korean Sauna are provided. A breakfast voucher for two at the hotel’s buffet restaurant, The Market Kitchen, will be given upon check-in. the package is available throughout the year. The price starts at 660,000 won for a Deluxe King room. Meanwhile, Confections by Four Seasons presents a red heart-shaped cake, available throughout February. Prices start at 29,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 6388-5000.

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul Unveils Valentine’s Day Promotions JW Marriott Hotel Seoul celebrates upcoming Valentine’s Day with special dining promotions. Cafe One and Patisserie, located on the first and second floors of the hotel, offer a limited-edition heart-shaped Chocolate Mousse Cake, enveloped in dark chocolate, until Feb. 14. Meanwhile, MOBO Bar located at the seventh-floor of the hotel, presents two cocktails for couples. The Gentleman Fashioned features soft chocolate and notes of dried fruit on a base of bourbon, while the Sweet Kiss is a blend of strawberry and vanilla vodka with champagne. Valentine’s Day cakes are priced 80,000 won for whole cakes, while cocktails are priced at 30,000 won each. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6262.

Paradise Hotel Busan presents 'Strawberry Blossom Festa' Paradise Hotel Busan, located along the scenic Haeundae Beach, presents "Strawberry Blossom Festa," featuring menus that use seasonal strawberries, throughout Feb. 28. More than 30 kinds of strawberry-topped or mixed desserts will be on display at On the Plate, the hotel's premium buffet restaurant. Representative menu items include the strawberry cheesecake, strawberry egg tart and strawberry crumble. The hotel's lobby floor bakery, Paradise Boutique, offers various dessert pastries that feature strawberries. The lobby lounge dessert and tea area, Crystal Garden, offers "Strawberry Afternoon Tea" set, presenting three different strawberry beverages and cocktails. For reservations, call (051)742-2121.